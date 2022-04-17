Gospel according to Mag44

KELVIN MBEWE, Lusaka

A FEW weeks after Abel Chungu explained in these columns why he has had to work with the likes of Chanda na Kay and Chef 187 among others, another gospel artiste Mag44 has taken the trouble of sharing why he has had to collaborate with secular artistes. Mag44 last December released his newest album titled Mr Mando featuring the likes of Koby, Dope G, James Sakala, Easter Chungu, Pompi, Wezi, B’flow and Cleo Ice Queen among others.

Now, four months down the lines, the rapper and producer has sought to explain why the Mr Mando album has so many secular artistes. “One of my close friends asked me this question [of featuring secular artistes] the other day and honestly, that was the first time I was thinking about it,” he shared. “For the sake of anyone who may have the same question, here’s why. “Firstly, I have a relationship with all the artistes on the album. I have either shared the stage with them, worked with them on cause-related projects, and some are actually family. They don’t all do gospel music, but they are all Christian and CLICK TO READ MORE