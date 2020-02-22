Good start for boxer Chinyemba

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZAMBIAN flyweight boxer Patrick Chinyemba started his campaign for a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on a positive note when he beat Disan Mubiru of Uganda in the first round of the African qualifiers taking place in Senegal on Thursday evening.

Chinyemba was in a class of his own as he whitewashed the Ugandan on unanimous points decision to stay on course for a place at the Olympic Games.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/