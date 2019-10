CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

TWO former inmates of Good Samaritan Centre in Kabwe have been sentenced to death by hanging for raping and killing a bar lady in a Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church building.

Kersh Mtonga, 23, and Aaron Chileshe, 28, killed Doris Nyirenda, 33, of Natuseko and Service area between July 17 and 18 last year.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/