Good health care for all – Chanda

MWAPE MWENYA

Lusaka

GOVERNMENT is strengthening synergies with cooperating partners to ensure equity distribution of health services to citizens without leaving anyone behind, Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has said. Dr Chanda says emphasis has been placed on attainment of universal health coverage through strengthening systems using the primary care approach to spearhead health service delivery.He said equity distribution of health services will enable the country to fulfil its commitment of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for the sustainable development core principle of leaving no-one behind.The minister said this during commemoration of World Health Day themed 'Building a fairer, healthier world'."We will influence the country's priorities by highlighting key barriers in equitable access to health services, promote actions to work around those barriers and provide recommendations and tools to support multi-sectoral actions