Good authors to get US$500

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

AUTHORS whose stories will impress judges during this year’s third edition of Tell Your Own Story National Book Awards slated for May will walk away with US$500.

Writers have been invited to submit their books online by March 31 this year in time for the awards ceremony to be held on May 30.

The awards have been organised by Concept Developers Initiative (CDI) in partnership with Zambian Association of Literacy, University of Zambia Radio and Resalu College of Education.

CDI director founder Gift Phiri told the Weekend Mail that all books must be published in Zambia or anywhere around the world.