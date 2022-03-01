Gomes wins Bandama Rally

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

NATIONAL champion Leroy Gomes yesterday won the Bandama Rally in Ivory Coast after finishing top in all the three stages. Gomes, navigated by his wife Urshlla, has taken leadership of the Africa Rally Championship (ARC). The Gomes Racing Team win came after Maxime Abondio of Ivory Coast, who was leading the race in a Mitsubishi Mirage, got stuck in mud for over 45 minutes in the second stage of the race. Gomes, who was driving a Mitsubishi EVO 9, timed 02:26:00 ahead of Ivorian Fredrick Gigault, who clocked 02:28.43. In third was Dutchman Fredric Comtete, who timed 02:32:54, with Ivorians Thierry Pansolin and Roland Kouassi Lenoir in fourth and fifth, respectively. The Gomes, aka The Power Couple, were making a return to Bandama Rally for the first time since 2017 when they retired after the CLICK TO READ MORE