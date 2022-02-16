Gomes to race in Ivory Coast

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

REIGNING National Rally champion Leroy Gomes is this monthend expected to make a return at the African Rally Championship when he competes in the Bandama Rally Championship in Ivory Coast.

The Ndola-based driver will be the country’s sole representative at the championship, which attracts the continent’s best drivers and is the first round on the ARC 2022 calendar.

Leroy, who is navigated by wife Urshlla, confirmed his participation in the race on the Gomes Racing Team Facebook page.

He uploaded a video of the couple jogging, stating that they were preparing for the CLICK TO READ MORE