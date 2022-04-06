Gomes play Spoilers

MULWANDA LUPIYA, MATHEWS KABAMBA

Ndola, Kitwe

WITH the team needing only five points from the remaining five games, Lumwana Radiants are all but assured of winning promotion back to the Super League.

Lumwana are enjoying a three-point advantage at the summit of National Division One.

The North-Western Province based outfit have 57 points, and once they garner five more points, fifth placed Mufulira Wanderers may not be able to catch them even if they win all their remaining matches.

The hunt for those five points starts today when they visit ‘Acid Boys’ Gomes in a Week 30 tie at Dola Hill Grounds in Ndola.

However, Gomes are determined to make things difficult to, Lumwana.

“I think we are ready for them, with due respect that they are topping the table, but they are coming to play us at our home ground,” Gomes coach Mathews ‘Shebeleza’ Ndhlovu said. “So I think we need to utilise our home ground to collect three points. It is a must for us but we need to work extra hard for that.”

The experienced trainer, whose side is perched eighth on the table with 42 points, said winning all their remaining matches remains top of the agenda.

“That has been our target to say we finish on a good note especially in the remaining five games because we might be fortunate that we are in the top four,” he said.

Gomes are trailing fourth-placed Nchanga Rangers by