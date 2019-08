MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata and CHISHALA MUSONDA, Ndola

A 42-YEAR-OLD golfer has been gunned down by police as he allegedly attempted to break into the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) regional office in Chipata on Monday.

His colleagues, however, dispute the police version of the incident and have demanded a probe.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/