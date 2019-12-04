Goldrush: Scavengers won’t budge

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Mwinilunga

THE discovery of gold in Kasenseli village of Mwinilunga district in North-Western Province has created a gold rush in Zambia’s remote community, with residents defying state police to do the actual mining of the precious mineral resource.

Police are trying to keep villagers and migrants from neighbouring countries at bay, but they have refused to budge.

As those who have been licensed to prospect for gold carry out their work, Kasenseli residents are also mining with shovels, picks and wheelbarrows, among other tools.

As far as the poor villagers are concerned, they are doing nothing wrong by mining and selling gold because it belongs to them.

Kasenseli village in Chief Chibwika’s area in Mwinilunga is one of the under-developed and neglected settlements in the district.

People living in this village, situated about 100km from Mwinilunga central business district, face numerous challenges ranging from a poor road network, lack of access to clean and safe drinking water and the long distance to schools and