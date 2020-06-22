Gold price soars

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

THE price of gold on the international market has increased by 0.85 percent to US$1,850 per ounce as Zambia unlocks potential of the mineral to boost national reserves.

According to the Zambia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (ZEITI) mineral commodity price dashboard, the price of gold a fortnight ago was US$1,712.50 per ounce.

“This week’s [last week’s] gold price represents an increase of 13.23 percent from the price recorded in January. It is worth noting that gold has generally recorded an upward price trend despite a dip in March 2020,” ZEITI states.

Zambia has built 10 milling plants to process gold in a drive to formalise artisanal and small-scale miners and