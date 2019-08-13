Gold mining stopped

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

GOVERNMENT has suspended all mining exploration activities in Mwinilunga district in North-Western Province following the death of three people after earth collapsed on them while they were digging for gold deposits in Kazenzi area in Chief Chibwika’s area.

Acting Mwinilunga District Commissioner Mwiya Thulani said in an interview yesterday that all those who will be found wanting will be arrested and charged for doing illegal mining.