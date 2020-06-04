Gold miners get down to work

NANCY MWAPE, Rufunsa

IN AN effort to formalise and develop Zambia’s artisanal gold sector, Government has handed over mining equipment valued at €140,000 to cooperatives in Rufunsa.

The ministries of Commerce, Trade and Industry and Mines and Minerals Development have jointly developed measures and policies to formalise the gold mining sector, with focus on small-scale and artisanal miners as a way of creating jobs and wealth.

Speaking at the handover ceremony on Tuesday, Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry Permanent Secretary Mushuma Mulenga said with the support from the European Union under the Southern African Development Community trade-related facility project (TRF), the two ministries purchased gold mining equipment to build capacity and support formalisation of miners.

"As a way of encouraging formalisation of gold mining, Government, through the TRF project, procured four sluice boxes, four gold detectors, 12 panning dishes, two shaking tables and one microscope for gold mining cooperatives in Rufunsa, Vubwi and