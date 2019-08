ROBINSON KUNDA, Rabat

HAVING described the performance of Zambian athletes at the African Games before sprinter Sydney Siame took to the tracks last evening as average, Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development Permanent Secretary Joel Kapembwa may want to revisit that.

It is only one gold medal. But that same one gold medal has changed the complexion of the Zambian athletes' outing here.