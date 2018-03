CECILIA ZULU, Lusaka

REFEREE Janny Sikazwe says it is an honour to be the first Zambian to be selected to officiate at the World Cup and has thanked God for making it possible.

Sikazwe (right) said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that he owes the success to Zambians.

FIFA has selected six referees from Africa, six from Asia, South and North America and two from Oceania.

