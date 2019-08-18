God’s time is best indeed

HOW WE MET With DOREEN NAWA

FOR pastor Vincent and his wife Mulenga Katongo, waiting on God for a solution was their best approach to childlessness.

They admit that it sometimes took them to stop their ears against murmurs and trust God to answer their prayer.

It was not easy-going for them for 10 years in a society where relatives wait in expectation of a baby a few months after a woman is married.

“The worst part was the church where I was in Botswana. The church members would tell my wife in her face that she was barren. But we trusted God the more,” pastor Katongo says.

For the couple, apart from trusting God, the couple’s comfort also came from the support and defence they got from their parents.

“They also trusted our instincts and believed in God for a miracle. Only relatives, friends and the church talked a lot about what we were going through,” the couple says.

The Katongo's got married on the December 27, 2003 at American Dome in the showgrounds in Lusaka.