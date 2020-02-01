God of mercury

DANIEL SIKAZWE, Lusaka

SASHA watched her mother panic when the home thermometer broke, spilling a whitish fluid in the living room.

“It looked fun – small silvery balls that ran in all directions across the floor. I wanted to play with them but my mother had noticed and the game was over before it had begun,” Sasha says.

In a flash, Sasha’s mother was issuing strange instructions to her children who had begun crawling on the floor in pursuit of the fluid.

“Everyone please hold your breath and run outside. Run. Run,” Sasha’s mother screamed, opening the door wide and helping to push her children out through the open door.

Sasha's mother warned her children if in future something like that happened, "never use a wet rag or brush." She collected the liquid together with the shards of the thermometer and put them in a jar.