Goats as alternative to maize

MARGARET CHISANGA, Sesheke

IN WESTERN Province, in a village lying on the edge of the Livingstone-Sesheke road, a group of women is redefining goat rearing as most rural households know it.

As we turn off the tarred road about 20 kilometres before Sesheke district on an early Sunday morning, Beatrice Maliwe slowly stands upright midway through her yard sweeping session.

A contemplative look crosses her face, probably wondering whether the approaching car carries potential goat customers or government field officers carrying out rural projects. Most of the customers come with their own transportation from Livingstone, their largest market.

But soon, she is bursting into excited laughter as she realises it is a team from Caritas Zambia and Norwegian Church Aid, who are in the province to carry out checks on impact of drought as reported in a recent impact assessment report by the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU).