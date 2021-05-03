Goat-rearing business aiding households

FELIX NKINKE, TRYNESS TEMBO

Lusaka

JUST a whisper of the phrase ‘soup ya mbuzi’ would attract attention and send some people into a frenzy of salivating.

Not because someone is cooking some nice food nearby, but because of memories of the magic that this delicacy does to the tongue.

If there is one person who knows more about ‘soup ya mbuzi’ is 23-year-old Morgan Mofya.

Mofya has been preparing this delicacy for years in one of Lusaka’s suburbs, Woodlands.

“I have been in this business for some time now,” Mofya said.

“I worked for someone at Friday’s Corner near Kalingalinga, but I quit and set up my own business. This was after I realised how much we were making for someone instead of myself.”

‘Soup ya mbuzi’ is a delicacy prepared from goat meat. Those that have sampled this menu have a story to tell. One may argue that only those who CLICK TO READ MORE