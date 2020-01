PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

COFFIN traders at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) have up to March this year to find an alternative place for their business, failure to which they will be relocated to graveyards.

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa said in an interview yesterday that he has given coffin traders three months in which to relocate because hospitals are not appropriate places for that kind of business.