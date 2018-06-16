Go the full mile, Sampa tells Sata

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

FORMER Matero Member of Parliament (MP) Miles Sampa has urged former Lusaka mayor Mulenga Sata to ignore those criticising him for re-joining the Patriotic Front (PF) as he has made a wise decision.Mr Sata on Thursday ditched the United Party for National Development (UPND), a party he joined shortly before the 2016 general elections.

Some critics have accused Mr Sata of being broke hence re-joining the PF, assertions he has denied.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/