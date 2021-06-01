Go-slow ill-motivated,must end now

IT IS disappointing that doctors have chosen this time when the country is grappling with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases to call for a go-slow to press Government for good conditions of service.

The decision by Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) to continue with their go-slow amid the pandemic does not suit the profession whose role is to provide medical attention to patients.

We condemn the justification by past RDAZ vice-president Kaumba Tolopu that election period is the best time for politicians to listen to their grievances.While we agree that doctors deserve better pecks for the noble job they are doing for humankind, it is hard to imagine that they could choose this period to strike when the country is threatened by a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Doctors are expected to act rationally in their attempt to demand for wage increment considering that they deal with people’s lives at all times.We feel that the timing for the strike by the doctors is wrong and it has the potential to cause unnecessary anguish among COVID-19 and other patients who are in serious need of medical attention. The demands by the doctors could be genuine but they need to give Government a chance to get over two dire situations at the moment – the elections and coronavirus pandemic.We call upon the doctors to call off their go-slow now and engage Government amicably so that the lives of patients who are critically ill can be saved. A rallying slogan by RDAZ University Teaching Hospital branch president Zombe Mazimba that a frustrated doctor is a danger to patients smacks of disregard for human life, especially that doctors are expected to make sacrifices.

We urge the doctors to search their consciences and act responsibly at this time when their services are needed more.Arm-twisting Government will make matters worse as the go-slow is already being perceived to be a political ploy to discredit the ruling party ahead of the elections.

The demands of salary arrears, settling-in allowances, gratuities, promotions as well as the employment of 500 doctors cannot be addressed immediately, especially that all attention now is on the pandemic and elections. The doctors should bear in mind that forcing matters now will render everyone who depends on their services vulnerable to COVID-19 and other illnesses.Besides, the go-slow is a recipe for trouble among the doctors as some might lose their jobs if drastic measures were to be taken by Government.

As much as the doctors want to convince everyone that the go-slow is not politically motivated, the timing suggests that it is supported by the opposition.It will be difficult for the doctors to get what they want now because Government would think the go-slow is not done in good faith.

Society expects doctors to demand good conditions of service amicably knowing that at the end of the day, it is the lives of the patients which are at stake.We urge the doctors to exercise patience and wait for the right time to deal with this matter when elections are over. There are a lot of patients in hospitals now who need the attention of doctors than at any other period in history because of the pandemic.We respect the noble job doctors do every day and night but they should not be so selfish in making their demands ignoring that their profession is a calling. We also would like to urge the authorities to continue engaging the doctors so that their demands are eventually addressed.Expressly dismissing their demands as politically motivated will demotivate them and put the lives of patients in danger.

We hope a win-win solution will be found to ensure that the lives of patients are saved, because the sanctity of life cannot be sacrificed on the altar of anything.