Go for ZAFFICO share

ZAMBIANS should learn to identify opportunities and more importantly make the most of such chances.

This is particularly so for opportunities that would help improve their standards of living not only for today but also for the near and distant future.

A case in point is the decision by the Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO) to offload 40 percent of its shares.

This is a great investment opportunity considering the viability of the sector and the potential that the company has to grow rapidly.

Notably, ZAFFICO and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) have decided that only Zambian citizens and institutions will be allowed to buy the shares.

What greater opportunity would one want? There are often times when Zambians complain that they are outbid by foreigners for such opportunities.

Even in this situation, there are some who will still give the excuse of not having disposable income to put in such a long-term investment.

While this is true for many Zambians, it is also true that for some failure to invest is purely because of lack of foresight. They would rather spend their money now and let the future sort itself out.

Such are people who become burdens on themselves and others while trying to live on past glory.

There are many Zambians in the middle-income bracket that can, and should, seriously consider investing in shares.

It is likely that there are some who could want to buy shares but are insufficiently informed about how and why such an investment is worth every ngwee.

Of course there are risks in such, and virtually all other, investments, but generally one would be able to tell low-risk investments. ZAFFICO looks like one.

With about 50,000 hectares of pine and eucalyptus plantations under its wings and the demand for wood products forever on the rise, ZAFFICO is well poised to grow materially and financially.

It is good too that saw-millers have been particularly targeted to buy shares. It makes sense because investing in a forestry company would help ensure that the key raw material for sawmills is readily available.

As it were, the saw-millers would be partial owners of the ZAFFICO and would be calling that shots that would be in their interest. Their key interest would be to ensure that ZAFFICO grows because if it grows, their businesses too will grow.

Many sawmills have been, or are, having challenges of sourcing enough trees to meet the demand for wood products. There is, therefore, no reason why they should hold back on this opportunity. Go for it.

Given the fact that this is a great opportunity and that there are only 300 citizens targeted, those that procrastinate could find themselves lamenting.

The decision to keep the shares among Zambians is good too because this helps ensure that the money, at least most of it, remains in the country for use and reinvestment.

Money remaining in the country helps improve the standards of living not only for the shareholders but also for those that depend on them.

There are positive spillover effects which include creation of permanent jobs in the sector.

It is hoped therefore that the shares do indeed go to Zambians, and not fronts who will be used by foreigners.

Every applicant for shares must be thoroughly examined to ensure that the shareholder is indeed a Zambian.

The opportunity beckons.