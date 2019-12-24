Go for the smuggling kingpins

ZAMBIA has an unenvious task of manning 5,664 kilometres of boundaries it shares with eight neighbouring countries. So when security authorities smash any smuggling attempt, they deserve a hearty round of applause.

The lengths of some of the boundaries speak volumes of what it takes to curb smuggling, a scourge that costs Zambia millions of Kwacha. The challenge is as painstaking as looking for a needle in a haystack.

The Angola boundary is 1,110km, Democratic Republic of the Congo 1,930kms, Malawi 837kms, Mozambique 419kms, Namibia 233kms, Tanzania 338kms, Zimbabwe 797kms, and Botswana, less than one kilometre.

It is, therefore, no exaggeration when one says the boundary is porous. Some of the border points are located in very remote parts of the country.

It is difficult to control human and vehicle movements in or out of the country.

Unscrupulous people have taken advantage of this to perpetuate smuggling of goods.

All sorts of goods and minerals are being smuggled in and out of the country daily. This deprives Government of the much-needed revenue.

Despite the challenge of enforcement, the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) and the Zambia Police Service (ZPS) and other government departments are evidently working hard to curb smuggling.

Yesterday, ZRA intercepted 10 trucks laden with copper ore worth K1.2 million in taxes allegedly smuggled from the DRC through the newly-gazetted Lonshi Border Post.

The suspects are said to have presented fake customs documents to the authorities and after verification, the alert ZRA officers with other security wings moved in to intercept the trucks that were already hidden in the bush.

During the interception, the officers were threatened with guns. This also shows just how dangerous the fight against smuggling is. The law enforcers, however, stood firm and seized all the 10 trucks. Job well done.

Admittedly, there could be some smugglers that are getting through the boundary undetected, but it is such operations that give the country hope that the smugglers will one day be cornered.

The desire is that this is sooner rather than later because Zambia is losing over K100 million per month due to a drastic reduction in the importation of copper ores by known importers because smugglers are now supplying them with the commodity.

ZRA collects five percent customs import duty on copper ores and 16 percent Value Added Tax.

The tax ZRA collects on behalf of Government goes a long way in the provision of social services such as construction and rehabilitation of roads and provision of health care, among others.

It is clear that the gradual gazetting of border posts as well as the policing of the border points is helping to seal the gaps in smuggling, but a lot more still needs to be done.

Such is a time when technology has to be used to monitor the boundaries, especially in areas where there are no posts, but unmarked bush tracks. For instance, the law enforcers should invest in drones, if they haven’t already, to monitor the borders. Manpower is good, but technology is better and a combination of the two is best.

Zambia cannot afford to lose any income through smuggling. Every Ngwee matters, especially now that Zambia has to settle its huge local and international debts as well as meet its social service obligations.

Can you imagine what difference K100 million each month can do to social services, for instance? A lot.

The fact that there is demand for various goods on either side of the border is reason for businesspeople to regularise their trade.

They should fulfil their tax obligations and they would have no worries about importing or exporting goods illegally, with its attendant risks which include loss of goods and vehicles as well as a prison sentence.

While ZRA and its partners are doing their best, there is need to also go for the jugular. Go for the kingpins. Nip the problem in the bud. Stopping trucks at borders is well and good but does this reel in the brains behind the vice? Most unlikely.

So use such a bust as a lead to the chief smugglers and show them that they cannot hide from the long arm of the law.

Further, there is need to enhance national and cross-border coordination between law enforcement agencies either side of the borders in line with the Regional Joint Permanent Commissions signed with the respective countries.

Regional Joint Permanent Commissions should continue to be used to foster international collaboration to conduct cross-border investigations into illegal trade.

For now, one can only say good job, ZRA and law enforcers, for saving K1.2 million for the country.