Go digital, meeting lovers told

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT departments should avoid physical meetings but utilise digital platforms to communicate vital information as a way of observing social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Smart Zambia Institute national coordinator Martine Mtonga has said.

Dr Mtonga told journalists yesterday that in partnership with Huawei and Microsoft, Government has developed information communication technology (ICT) platforms through which to share important information.

He said ICT platforms are not just in Lusaka but also in other parts of