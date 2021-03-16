Go back to ECZ

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

ALL candidates in the August 12 general elections will have their credentials certified by the Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ), including those whose qualifications were verified in 2016.

This is in line with a ruling of the Constitutional Court in the Bizwayo Nkunika versus Lawrence Nyirenda case delivered on Wednesday last week.

Electoral Commission of Zambia secretary Bob Musenga said in an interview yesterday that even people whose credentials were verified prior to the 2016 general elections must have their documents certified again.

“Even those that certified their certificates in 2016 will have to do it again. Whenever we have fresh elections, we do fresh verifications and this time we have to follow the recent Constitutional Court ruling,” Mr Musenga said.

According to the Constitutional Court’s interpretation of the case of Bizwayo Nkunika versus Lawrence Nyirenda on March 10, 2021, a person aspiring for a political office should have a Grade 12 certificate or CLICK TO READ MORE