Go ahead with antenatal care

LINDA NYONDO, Lusaka

MINISTER of Health Chitalu Chilufya says pregnant women should continue attending antenatal clinics at all designated health facilities, assuring them that they are safe from COVID-19.

Dr Chilufya said women should continue attending antenatal clinics because it is the only way the country can reduce maternal mortality.

He said it is important for expectant mothers to continue adhering to health guidelines, adding that a visit to the nearest clinic will save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child.

Dr Chilufya said pregnant women should not shun health facilities on the pretext that they are not safe in