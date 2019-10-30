Features

Global leaders commit to health

October 30, 2019
1 Min Read
PRESIDENT Lungu addressing delegates during the high-level meeting on Universal Health Coverage at the United Nations Building in New York. PICTURES: SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE

WALLEN SIMWAKA, New York
‘THE medical adage that prevention is better than cure is as true today as it was in the proverbial days.”
These were the words of the President of the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, at the high-level global summit last month.
Access to quality health services is a universal right and not a privilege. It therefore cannot be left to a free market because only the rich would have access to quality health services. This would condemn the world’s majority poor further into poverty and deprivation.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1