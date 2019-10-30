Global leaders commit to health

WALLEN SIMWAKA, New York

‘THE medical adage that prevention is better than cure is as true today as it was in the proverbial days.”

These were the words of the President of the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, at the high-level global summit last month.

Access to quality health services is a universal right and not a privilege. It therefore cannot be left to a free market because only the rich would have access to quality health services. This would condemn the world's majority poor further into poverty and deprivation.