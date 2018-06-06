Global investigators suspend Zambia’s chairman

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

THE International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professional (IICFIP) has apologised to Government following baseless attacks on President Edgar Lungu by its member Gibson Mwewa.IICFIP global president Sosthenes Bichang’a said in a statement yesterday that the organisation has since suspended Dr Mwewa from carrying out its activities in Zambia.

Mr Bichang'a said Dr Mwewa's attacks on President Lungu do not have the blessings of the organisation.