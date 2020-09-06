News

Global Fund provides US$25m for COVID-19 fight

September 6, 2020
1 Min Read
A laboratory worker places a test tube containing a patient's sample into a box during coronavirus detection tests in the virology research labs at UZ Leuven university hospital in Leuven, Belgium, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. China has kick-started a clinical trial to speedily test a drug for the novel coronavirus infection as the nation rushes therapies for those afflicted and scours for vaccines to protect the rest. Photographer: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Bloomberg via Getty Images

KAPALA CHISUNKA
Lusaka

ZAMBIA has, through the Global Fund, received a donation of three million masks and one million face shields from
Apple Incorporated of USA.
Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said the donated items will be distributed to the health and community workers in the frontline against COVID-19 across the country.
“Global fund has also provided support worth US$25 million dollars in response against COVID-19 in Zambia.
This will go towards procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), COVID-19 testing and equipment kits and health promotion activities,” he said.
Dr Chilufya said this in Lusaka yesterday during the routine COVID-19 update. CLICK TO READ MORE



Facebook Feed

Ad1