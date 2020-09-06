Global Fund provides US$25m for COVID-19 fight

KAPALA CHISUNKA

Lusaka

ZAMBIA has, through the Global Fund, received a donation of three million masks and one million face shields from

Apple Incorporated of USA.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said the donated items will be distributed to the health and community workers in the frontline against COVID-19 across the country.

“Global fund has also provided support worth US$25 million dollars in response against COVID-19 in Zambia.

This will go towards procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), COVID-19 testing and equipment kits and health promotion activities,” he said.

Dr Chilufya said this in Lusaka yesterday during the routine COVID-19 update.