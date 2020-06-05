Global Fund increases support to Zambia

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

THE Global Fund has offered Zambia a US$315 million grant for fighting HIV and AIDS, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria, subject to approval of a proposal on how the money will be used.

Once the proposal is approved, Zambia will receive US$315,244,697 (about K5.6 billion) for implementing various interventions in fighting the three diseases between 2021 and 2023.

In 2018, Zambia received US$263,386,002 (about K4.7 billion) for fighting HIV and AIDS, TB and malaria up to the end of this year, an amount which has been increased by over US$51 million.

Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM) chairperson on Zambia's funding request to the Global Fund, Paul Mususu, said during a press briefing yesterday that the over US$315 million will also be used to build a resilient and sustainable health system in Zambia.