News

Global climate change strategies needed – Lungu

September 27, 2019
1 Min Read
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu addressing the 74th session of the General Assembly at the United Nations Building in New York, United States of America, on Wednesday. PICTURE: SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE

NANCY SIAME and CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has called for concerted and collaborative global efforts in formulating strategies aimed at mitigating the devastating effects of climate change which now threaten development.
The head of State said there is need to scale up efforts to mitigate climate change, whose impact is frustrating efforts to raise standards of living for the world’s poor.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1