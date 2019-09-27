Global climate change strategies needed – Lungu

NANCY SIAME and CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has called for concerted and collaborative global efforts in formulating strategies aimed at mitigating the devastating effects of climate change which now threaten development.

The head of State said there is need to scale up efforts to mitigate climate change, whose impact is frustrating efforts to raise standards of living for the world’s poor.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/