Glamour of Polo weaved in fashion

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

NOLLYWOOD actress Nadia Buari, South African actor Maps Maponyane, Namibian star Dillish Mathews and local stars Macky II, Cleo Ice Queen, Chef 187, Mampi and Bombshell are among those expected to attend the Lusaka July tomorrow.The annual Lusaka July will be hosted by PR Girl Media at the Lusaka Polo Club under the fashion theme “Colony of Wealth”.

According to the organisers, the theme has been designed to encourage attendants to express the richness and diversity of African fashion and imagine themselves as royalty through their outfits.

Introduced in 2016, Lusaka July has become one of the most popular fashion events on the Zambian social calendar.

For PR Girl Media, a boutique public relations and events agency specialised in providing digital and traditional PR solutions, the Lusaka July is a must-attend for socialites.

“A mix of glamour, galloping horses and great entertainment including displays of high fashion, the event is a ‘must-attend’ for A-Listers, socialites and corporates,” their statement made available to the Weekend Mail in Lusaka reads.

“Sports fans can look forward to a competitive polo match between Zambian and Australian polo teams who will battle it out in the International Men’s Polo Tournament happening alongside the event.”

And as usual, a live orchestra will play on arrival and musicians James Sakala, Kuni, Afro Red, DJ Sebastien Dutch, El Mukuka and DJ V Jeezy are scheduled to perform at the event thereby bringing an urban rhythm to the event.

PR Girl Media managing partners, the sister duo of Chishimba and Monde Nyambe have confirmed that Stella Artois, Stanbic Bank Zambia, Air Namibia, South African Airways and The Terrace Apartments are this year’s biggest sponsors.

“Lusaka July has the potential to become a tourist attraction for Zambia, enhance the local entertainment industry and provide opportunities for upcoming fashion designers and models.

We would like to thank our sponsors for believing in this vision and supporting the industry,” they said in a statement.

“This year, Lusaka July is more inclusive providing an option for general attendance with the standard ticket priced at K250.

VIP access at K700 per person will include a complimentary three-course lunch.

Tickets are available from The Wine Shop and details of the event may be found on PR Girl Media social media pages.”