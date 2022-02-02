Giving every child better future

PANIC CHILUFYA, Lusaka

ACCESS to quality education is a basic human right that has the power to change one’s life regardless of background. The decision by Government to invest more in the sector will create a better and equitable space; with no one, including girls, being left behind. Last week, Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima announced 2021 Grade 12 examination results. Out of 121,871 candidates, 81,838 obtained school certificates with 3.22 percent increase in the pass rate. Results further showed a 72 percent pass rate for girls, with boys at 65 percent. This is despite the consistent disruptions to the school calendars since 2020 following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, which was first reported in Zambia in March that same year.

The results for 2021 show that in a favourable environment, girls are just as good as boys. That is why the importance of education cannot be underestimated. Every child, whether boy or girl, deserves equal opportunities for a better future. Unfortunately, in some societies girls still do not have access to education and are discriminated against on a daily basis. According to UN Women, with access to education, girls are empowered to confidently fight for their rights and to contribute positively in their communities and to society. A common African proverb says, "If we educate a boy, we educate one person. If we educate a girl, we educate a family – and a whole nation." It is believed that investing in girls' education is investing in a nation; a concept referred to as a multiplier effect, meaning that when more girls are educated, they will also empower others, including family members and children, thereby reducing the dependency theory. There are numerous tales of how more girls than boys, once they get educated, have empowered their siblings, families and communities, leading to improved socio-economic growth. Empowered girls have a greater chance of escaping poverty, leading a healthier lifestyle, and are usually more independent and less likely to become victims of domestic or sexual violence. Research has further shown that when girls are empowered, they are less likely to fall victim to early pregnancies or marriages because they have the ability to make informed decisions about their sexual reproductive rights. On average, for every year a girl stays in school past the fifth grade, her marriage is delayed by a year because she understands the value of education. When such a girl decides to get married, she will take better care of herself and her children, resulting in decreased infant mortality rates. The Girls Global Education Fund reports that when a child in Africa is born to a woman who has not received an education, the child has a one-in-five chance of dying before the age of five. When girls are empowered with education, there is usually a decrease in the maternal mortality rates because the girls have greater knowledge about health care, pregnancies and children. Usually, educated women tend to have fewer (and healthier) babies when compared to those with little or no education at all. It has also been proved that when girls have been empowered, they are more likely to participate in leadership and decision-making processes. This helps to promote better representation and effective governance by both men and women in different areas of society. Furthermore, with the current challenges of climate change, the Brookings Institution says that investing in girls' education is good for the planet. It believes that education for girls is the most cost-effective and best investment against climate change and it helps to reduce a country's vulnerability to natural disasters. In spite of the above, boys' and girls' education is equally important. However, girls' education is highlighted more because they usually encounter more obstacles in their quest for education than boys. Some challenges include traditional practices, poverty, lack of adequate infrastructure like dormitory space and properly-equipped ablution blocks to make life bearable while at school. That is why Government is putting in measures to address the needs of both girl and boy learners. These include the abolition of school and examination fees, bursaries for vulnerable learners, employment of more teachers and the provision of stipends for volunteer teachers. This is to ensure that all learners have equal access to education regardless of background. It is only through the provision of quality education to all that the country will register meaningful and sustainable development.