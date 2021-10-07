Giving child brides, school dropouts second chance

LUCY LUMBE, Lusaka

IN 2019, Catherine Phiri had successfully made it to Grade 10 on second attempt after failing to beat the pass rate during the Grade Nine examinations. Unfortunately, Catherine's excitement was somewhat short lived after she discovered that she was two months pregnant, a discovery which prompted school authorities to expel the teenager from school. At the age of 17, Catherine dedicated her time to looking after her child, abandoning her studies. "After I had my child, I did not have any interest of going back to school again because my thoughts were just for me to get married to my child's father so that we could start a family together," she said. However, her happily ever after plan would soon be shattered after Catherine discovered that her child's father had impregnated another girl from her area. She said this ignited in her a desire for her to return to school to complete her studies. But with her parents being