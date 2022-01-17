Giving birth not crime

LUCY LUMBE, Lusaka

ON A rain-drenched morning last Friday, I met two young women – both in their twenties – walking to the mother’s shelter at the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) in Lusaka, their joy radiating through the face masks they were wearing.

A few days earlier both Beauty and Dorcas became first-time mothers.

But for Beauty, unlike Dorcas, who had a good experience in the delivery room, she wished her first experience in the labour ward would also be her last.

Although she beamed with excitement as she headed back to the mothers’ shelter after visiting her baby boy at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, popularly known as D-Block, Beauty shared her horrid birth experience at Kanyama Level One Hospital.

Beauty told me she almost delivered on her own because the nurses turned a deaf ear to her screams for help.

“I started experiencing labour pains at around 01:00 hours, but even when I called for help, none of the midwives came to my aid. They just sat at a distance pretending to be busy while another nurse told me I was just making noise,” said Beauty.

Driven by motherly instincts, Beauty decided to do what the moment demanded.

Eventually, her almost two hours of agonising pain caught the attention of four midwives, who rushed to help her.

“They only rushed to my bed when they saw I was almost delivering, but the only one who was serious and came to my rescue was a male nurse.

"The female nurses just stood there as they instructed him on what to do. He was basically learning on me as he was a student nurse. I can confidently say I just delivered my baby on my own because the