Give ZAMRA full power

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) should be allowed to carry out its mandate without any interference to reduce frequent drug recalls from the market.

Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia (PSZ) president Kennedy Saini also said his organisation has established that ZAMRA followed procedure when issuing a pharmaceutical licence to Honeybee Pharmacy.

Recently, ZAMRA recalled defective condoms, gloves and drugs supplied by Honeybee Pharmacy and other companies from the market, with the latest being cevite tablets (Vitamin C).

Other drugs removed from the market are Aspirin supplied by International Drug Company Limited and Lianhua Qingwen Jiaonang capsules believed to cure coronavirus.

Mr Saini said during a press briefing yesterday that the problem started with the questionable procurement process and