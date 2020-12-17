Give us more time

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

WITH about two weeks before the deadline, 43 out of the 63 former and some current ministers who worked illegally in 2016 want to be given more time to pay back the money they accrued, Minister of Justice Given Lubinda, who is among the group, has said.

Mr Lubinda says the group has been consulting among themselves, lawyers and bankers.

In a judgment of August 8, 2016, the Constitutional Court ordered the affected ministers to pay back K4.2 million in allowances and salaries they received when they remained in office after Parliament was dissolved.

On December 7 this year, the Constitutional Court computed the amounts that each affected person is supposed to pay and directed that the varying amounts of between K50,000 and K65,000 be reimbursed in 30 days.

Later, Attorney General Likando Kalaluka advised ministers who feel the time given to return the money is inadequate to appeal to the court because its CLICK TO READ MORE