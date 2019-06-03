Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar

THE warning by Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe against those in the habit of defrauding Government of taxes to watch out as the law will soon catch up with them should be taken seriously.

Mrs Mwanakatwe said, “We are losing money and I am happy to say that Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) is speeding up its game, and we are catching you if you are smuggling. We are going to track your goods down, and we will clamp down on smuggling.”

The minister is concerned, and rightly, so that Zambia, with a population of over 16 million, has only 16,000 legitimate taxpayers.

This is sadly because there are many people in the habit of dodging taxes using various means.

For instance, multinational firms and mining companies in particular, are said to be in the habit of dodging taxes by declaring losses and under-production.

It is sad that some companies operate for years without paying taxes to Government on the pretext that they are not making any profits.

We also have companies and individuals who smuggle goods into the country thereby denying Government of revenue.

It is also a known fact that one of the major challenges that ZRA faces is that of collecting tax from the informal sector.

While the authority is putting in place various measures to include more in the tax net, the informal sector still remains largely untapped.

In as much as it is ZRA’s obligation to collect taxes, eligible taxpayers also have a responsibility to own up and pay.

Unfortunately for many, tax is considered a burden and not a responsibility that it actually is. They are ready to evade tax at the slightest opportunity.

This goes to show little or lack of understanding on the importance of taxes and how this impacts their day-to-day lives. There are some who fully understand the need for tax, but the greed in them just drives them into tax evasion.

It is a known fact that worldwide there is no government that functions without taxes.

This is for the simple reason that to run government and a country, money is needed. So many times we hear of citizens complaining about lack of services and asking government to help (the Boma iyanganepo syndrome).

How do citizens expect Government to meet all the needs when some of them are ‘stealing’ the money that should be used on these services.

To fund public services, tax revenue needs to be secured in a stable manner and in sufficient quantity.

The basic principle is that the total amount of money required for public services such as social security benefits is balanced with the burden of taxation and social insurance premiums.

Government is today faced with so many obligations that need resources.

For instance, Government needs to provide public services such as social security, pensions, sanitation and water services, medical care, education, infrastructure, roads, policing, firefighting and national defence.

Government is also expected to ensure the country meets its development goals by investing in new projects.

The country, through its Seventh National Development Plan, is focusing on industrialisation and diversification into agriculture, among other sectors.

Government needs huge capital to push its industrialisation and diversification agenda.

The country is servicing debt, which stands at US$10.1 billion. To find a balance between servicing its debt and pushing the development agenda, Government needs revenue.

The country is also grappling with high poverty levels with more than 60 percent of the population living below the poverty datum line.

Government needs to invest more money in poverty reduction programmes.

The list of needs that beckon more tax is long.

It is therefore an act of good citizenship both at individual and corporate level to pay taxes.

Every individual and firms that engage in income-generating activities are obligated to pay taxes to help government provide social services for their benefit and that of their businesses.

For instance, if more companies fulfil their tax obligations, Government will be able to build more roads to ease their business operations.

It is through taxes that lives will be saved through building of hospitals and stocking them with medications.

It is therefore an injustice and daylight robbery for anyone to dodge the obligation to pay tax.

This is why we welcome the Minister of Finance’s warning against those in the habit of avoiding paying tax.

Taxes are acknowledged even in the Bible. Everyone should give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar without fail.

The law therefore should not spare those found wanting. The burden of tax is not supposed to be carried by a few but shared across by as many as are eligible.

This is what lightens the burden. Those who think they can defraud Government of taxes must face the wrath of the law.