DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT should give more tax incentives to grow the Artisanal and Small Mining (ASM) sector as a way of alleviating poverty in the country.

Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) senior researcher Webby Banda said Government should limit overgenerous tax incentives given to large-scale commercial mines.