Give Tapson Kaseba chance

Dear editor,

THE new Chipolopolo coach should give Green Eagles striker Tapson Kaseba a chance.Tapson has greatly improved in the past two seasons.

It is a pity that Bestone Chambeshi, the Nkana coach who took the Chipolopolo to the COSAFA Castle Cup tournament in South Africa, deliberately ignored talent from Green Eagles.

Kaseba has matured and can add depth to the Chipolopolo striking force.

Eagles’ midfielder, Spencer Sautu, too, deserves a recall to the Chipolopolo.

He is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the league, far much better than some of the foreign players some clubs have recruited without any value addition.

EAGLES SUPPORTER

Choma