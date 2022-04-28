‘Give new dawn space to grow economy’

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

COPPERBELT-BASED economist Matthews Muyembe says citizens must give the new dawn administration time to grow the economy. In an interview recently, Mr Muyembe said there is a lot of pressure on Government to transform the economy but that this cannot be done overnight. He said the public needs to appreciate that for the economy to grow, necessary structures have to be put in place to ensure that pending issues are addressed. “We have to realise that the new dawn government has to address issues of the procurement system from the past. We all know that public procurement had inflated prices,” Mr Muyembe said. He said there are issues of public sector employment to be addressed especially pertaining to people transferred or ejected from their jobs on political grounds. Mr Muyembe said Government has a task of realigning people in positions, according to their qualifications. He said matching of right qualifications is CLICK TO READ MORE