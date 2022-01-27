Give NCZ a chance

THE Kwacha, Zambia’s currency, has failed to hold its own against major currencies partially or largely because the country imports more than it exports. While it may be inevitable to import some products or services, there are some things that Zambia can actually acquire locally without any compromise on quality and timely delivery. A clear case of misplaced priorities or hidden agendas. For instance, Zambia has no choice but to import motor vehicle fuel and some life-saving drugs because it currently has no alternative or substitute for the commodities. But the country certainly has a choice on whether to import fertiliser or to produce it locally. Zambia has a mega manufacturing plant, which was built precisely for this reason – fertiliser production. Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) Limited, which is wholly owned by Government through the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), was established in September 1967 with the sole purpose of providing compound and top dressing Ammonium Nitrate fertiliser to local farmers. It was also designed to provide ammonium nitrate for Kafironda (now African Explosives) for the manufacture of explosives for the mines and other industrial chemicals. Over the years, NCZ has suffered neglect by consecutive governments which prioritised the importation of fertilisers at a huge cost to the Treasury. There really is little sense, if any, in importing a product you can produce and especially if it is at a lower cost.

It is scandalous to allow a situation in which a company which has capacity to produce 400,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser to be restricted to supplying only about 10,000 metric tonnes. Appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Lands and Natural Resources yesterday, NCZ chief executive officer William Mwale revealed that being dormant for two seasons (years), the company was only given a contract to supply 10,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) during the 2019/2020 farming season. The company did not have any contract during the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 farming seasons. NCZ has only participated in FISP for the past three years and was at the tail-end of the priority list, being contracted to supply 10,000 metric tonnes out of 328,000 metric tonnes and a meagre 23,000 metric tonnes for the 2021/2022 farming season. The continued importation of fertiliser by middlemen has also meant the country has been exporting the much-needed direct and indirect jobs for local people. Other than the direct jobs, NCZ can be the springboard for the creation of other jobs that rely on such an operation. These indirect jobs include those for transporters of the fertiliser and producers of packaging material. With more income in the town, consumer businesses too would thrive. These include food producers and market traders. After satisfying the local market, the company has potential to export sulphuric acid, ammonium nitrate explosive grade nitric acid and fertiliser. According to IDC, NCZ has potential export markets in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi and Tanzania, while new markets in the other Southern African Development Community and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa regions continue to be explored. IDC states that what makes NCZ fertiliser the right choice is that it works in collaboration with reputable research institutes such as Mount Makulu Research Centre and Zambia Bureau of Standards. Through this invaluable liaison, the company manufactures fertilisers that are tailored for various soil types in different regions of Zambia and indeed beyond the country’s borders. NCZ also provides advice on the fertiliser application through our agronomists. It is clear that if the capacity for NCZ is not restrained, the benefits will go beyond Kafue as it has potential to become a centre of excellence for research and development through its collaboration with various stakeholders. The new dawn administration has an opportunity to redeem NCZ by recapitalising it for it to contribute to its aspirations for job creation and earning the much-needed foreign exchange instead of exporting it.