Give me accessible leaders, Lungu challenges N/West

JACK ZIMBA

Ikeleng’i

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has asked the people of North- Western Province to give him leaders he can work with.

The head of State says the lack of coordination between the provincial administration and Members of Parliament (MPs) has negatively affected development in some parts of the province.

And Elijah Muchima, who is MP for Ikeleng’i under the United Party for National Development (UPND), welcomed President Lungu in the district and attended all his meetings and programmes.

“Give us leaders who will cry for you,” the President told about 20 headmen who gathered to meet him.

CLICK TO READ MORE