Give local tourists special rates

CHISHALA MUSONDA. Livingstone

VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango has challenged the hospitality industry to design tourism packages reasonably priced for local people to appreciate the country’s natural beauty. Mrs Nalumango has encouraged the tour operators to offer special rates that will allow Zambians to travel and appreciate viewing the Victoria Falls in Livingstone. She was saddened that local people have not had an opportunity to see the falling water into the gorge or watch wildlife. She appreciated foreign tourists travelling from across the world to Zambia to view the Victoria Falls. “It is terrible that we are Zambians and have beautiful things like here (Livingstone). We not only have the Victoria Falls, which is one of the wonders in the world and people come from as far as Canada, Lebanon, Japan and China to come and see but we Zambians have never seen. “And the only way for the Zambians to also appreciate, it is important that the hospitality industry treats them in a special manner because they are the owners of the wonders you are seeing, the beautiful animals that are found, so many wonderful things,” Mrs Nalumango said before flying to Mwandi yesterday.

“So, we are encouraging our local Zambians to also come and the people in the industry to treat them as a special people so that they are sharing their beauty with the rest of the world. We encourage them to come.” The Vice-President also expressed her happiness at the construction of the US$100 million Radisson Blu Mosi-Oa-Tunya resort by National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA), stating that CLICK TO READ MORE