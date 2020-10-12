Give local herbs a chance

FOR most parts of 2020, the world has been grappling with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its offshoots of death and socio-economic destruction.

In its trail, the pandemic has left a world in mourning with close to a million lost souls.

Several countries have come up with cures and vaccines to a point where they have brought back to life a long forgotten anti-malaria drug, chloroquine (hydrochloroquine), in a desperate and, in some cases, last-ditch effort to save lives.

China, largely blamed for the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, has successfully contained it, with Europe now battling the so-called second wave.

Africa has had its share of the pandemic with several countries still at various levels of the lockdowns, but luckily it looks like some home-grown solutions have gone a long way in stemming the outbreak and spread of the virus.

South and North America have not been spared, with successes recorded in some Asian countries.

What is however encouraging is the persistence in several countries to find domestic resolutions to this deadly disease.

Yes, the World Health Organisation is providing leadership in various cures and vaccines, but what is required are concerted efforts to finding a lasting and reliable solution to the invasion by this virus.

For countries in Africa in general, and Zambia in particular, the vaccines may take years to arrive, and even if they were to come tomorrow, they could initially be out of reach for the common man.

Besides the expected astronomical costs, they may not be enough to immediately go round. That is why the initiative by local traditional healers and herbalists to share their knowledge with the National Health Research Authority (NHRA) is a mark of wisdom.

NHRA has received up to 25 samples of traditional herbs with apparent potential to thwart the coronavirus. This is an important matter, which must receive national attention so that a common domestic therapy can quickly be ascertained and rolled out.

As evidenced in several other countries, there will ultimately be need for home-grown solutions to this pandemic as the world waits for the ‘first world’ to introduce its concoction.

Government has set aside funds for researching on COVID-19 and the submission from the herbalists should be given the due attention it deserves.

After all, a success in Zambian herbs would no doubt be of benefit to the region and ultimately Africa as a whole.

What would be disappointing, however, would be to dismiss these local corona herbs in the manner the country has seemingly lost out on the Sondashi Formula 2000 (SF 2000).

SF 2000 preparation is said to kill HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. SF 2000, a combination of four indigenous plants, is the elusive remedy.

NHRA should allow the traditional healers to prove the efficacy of their herbs and perhaps give them access to facilities at the institution.

However, before excitement builds up, the medicinal plants must first be evaluated for efficacy, safety and posology. Then controlled clinical trials must be conducted.

In any case we wouldn’t want to raise false hope as was the case with a certain concoction on an island nation.

Intellectual property rights of the community and traditional health practitioners must also be respected.

For now let’s continue to adhere to the preventive measures of keeping our distance, masking up and keeping our hands clean.