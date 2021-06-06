Give children parental care

THE report of three children in Lusaka’s Kanyama Township reporting their parents to a human rights organisation for allegedly being denied food is sad and worrisome, and must be followed-up for a permanent resolution.

The children, aged 14, 16 and 18 reported their father and step-mother to Concerned Citizens for Justice and Human rights, a non-governmental organisation in Kanyama.

What is surprising is that their father admitted denying his children food because he wanted to discipline them for allegedly being rebellious.

There is a better way of dealing with rebellious children and achieving the goal of putting them back on track instead of denying them food.

Joyce Phiri, aged 18, who is the eldest of the affected children, said her father divorced her mother four years ago and married her step-mother.

“It has been three years of hell. As I speak now, my brothers and I have never had food for a week. My siblings and I do not even go to school,” she said.

Joyce said her father stopped paying her school fees when she passed her Grade Nine examinations and because of being home all the time, she ended up being influenced by her peers and got pregnant.

If the girl could fall for peer pressure and end up with an unplanned pregnancy, there is a danger that the boys could fall into mischief of substance abuse and thuggery.

While it is every parent’s excitement to see their children make it at school, sadly this father allegedly denied his daughter an opportunity when he refused to pay for her school fees.

Past experience has shown that an idle mind attracts bad behaviour. This could be the reason why the girl ended up falling pregnant.

It is shocking to hear that their step-mother, who does not have a child with their father, would let her three children from a previous marriage eat meals while the other deprived children watch.

Much as reporting their parents to gender-based violence (GBV) authorities was the right move, there is need for a lasting solution.

As long as these parents continued to duck their responsibility over their children, worse revelations could be too ghastly to redress.

Apart from providing daily meals for the family, parents have a duty to ensure that their offspring have the much required parental love.

Going by this story, this home is not conducive for family life. There is need for counselling of all members for them to begin to live in harmony as a family.

The children might be in the most need of counselling because they must be emotionally stressed and might not have accepted their father’s decision to take on another wife.

They must be helped to take the right path to adulthood even if they do not accept their step-mother, who, too, should be guided on helping bring the children closer to their father and to her.

All hope is not lost as there is still time for both parents to make amends and reconcile the children with their step-mother.

Much as he may seem to love his new wife more than his own children, it is his responsibility to take care of his children.

The pride of parents is in seeing children having food and shelter and getting a good education and growing into responsible adults.

We implore parents in this situation not to use food as a weapon of disciplining children.

Doing so is tantamount to wishing them dead.