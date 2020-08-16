Girls resort to leaves at Mwekera school

NKOMBO KACHEMBA,

Kitwe

MAINTAINING menstrual hygiene is proving to be difficult for girls at Mwekera Secondary School in Kitwe, who resort to using leaves and paper when on their menstrual cycle.

This came to light when Vision Zambia Initiative (VZI), which promotes menstrual hygiene, visited the school to understand the challenges girls face at the institution.

Mwekera Secondary School is in the peri-urban area of Kitwe and it is close to Mwekera Forestry College.

School deputy head teacher Monica Magorimbo appealed to well-wishers to help the girls at the school.

Ms Magorimbo said most of the girls do not even have underwear and that this makes it difficult for them to maintain menstrual hygiene when they are on their menstrual cycle.

She said another challenge which the girls face is lack of bathing soap and water to clean themselves when they start their menses.