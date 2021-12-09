Girls punch to gold medals

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Maseru, Lesotho

FEMALE boxers Elizabeth Phiri, Melody Ng’ona and Mary Mhango yesterday stole the limelight in the mountainous kingdom when they won gold medals at the ongoing Africa Union Sports Council Region Five Youth Games. Light flyweight Phiri outclassed Magaya Veliswa of eSwatini in a three-round bout to bag gold.

Phiri dominated all the rounds and deservedly conquered at Makoanyane Barracks in Lesotho. The rising star showed great technique and endurance to beat Veliswa. “I am happy to win gold because it is not everyone that has won gold here. I expected to get a gold medal because I worked so hard and God helped me so much,” Phiri said. Minimum weight Ng’ona trounced South Africa’s Lukho Nxele in a lopsided bout, which left the latter with a bruised mouth. “I am very happy to win a gold medal and I can only thank God for this achievement. It was not easy as the South African was tough,” Ng’ona said. The 16-year-old put up a gallant performance in front of Ministry of Youth, Sport and Art director of sport, John Zulu, and National Sports Council of Zambia acting general secretary Raphael Mulenga. Flyweight Mhango also showed determination, thumping South African Luyolo Nketesheni to complete the Zambian girls’ dominance on the final day. “I am very happy to be a gold medallist because it was not easy to compete at a tournament like this one,” Mhango said. While the girls were on cloud nine, the boys could CLICK TO READ MORE