Girls project get mobile phones

MELODY MUPETA

THE Ministry of Community Development and Social Welfare has distributed 95 mobile phones to entrepreneurs under the Girls Education Women Empowerment Livelihood (GEWEL) programme in Luwingu district.

The 95 beneficiaries of this GEWEL programme are expected to open mobile transaction accounts for easy transacting. Government will deposit an initial K3,000 as capital in each phone to kick-start their businesses.

Luwingu District Commissioner Patrick Chanda said in an interview that the 95 recipients are part of the 2,000 women benefiting from the programme from its inception in the district in 2018.

Mr Chanda said Government has decided to disburse the money through mobile transaction to make sure